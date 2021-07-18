Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,019 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

