Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,451 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Resources Connection by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of RGP opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

