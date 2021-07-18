Bank of Montreal Can Sells 72,764 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,562 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 72,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Transocean were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

