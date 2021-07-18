Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,876 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of DXP Enterprises worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

