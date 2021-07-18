Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,215 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $448.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

