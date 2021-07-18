Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,374 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of The Marcus worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $6,308,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

