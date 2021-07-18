Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

