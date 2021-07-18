Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,309 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

