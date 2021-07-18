Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702. 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BKSC stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

