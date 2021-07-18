Barclays Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

