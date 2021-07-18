Barclays Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $187.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

JPM stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

