Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $115.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.87.

CNI stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.87. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $94.04 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

