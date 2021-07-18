Barclays Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $109.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

DHI opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

