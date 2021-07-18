Barclays Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $145.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.