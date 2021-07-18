Barclays PLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 1,437.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND opened at $33.00 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

