Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,975 shares of company stock worth $1,111,260. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.