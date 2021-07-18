Barclays PLC Purchases 3,833 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

