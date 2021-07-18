Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

