Barclays PLC Sells 275 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $871,734. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

