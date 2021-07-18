Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

