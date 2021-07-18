Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.40 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

