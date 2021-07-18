Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

