Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,816. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

