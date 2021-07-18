Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Barrett Business Services stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $549.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.