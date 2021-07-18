Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $549.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.