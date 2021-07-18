Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

GOLD opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

