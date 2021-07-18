Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Basf stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

