Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading Down 12.2%

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 226,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 242,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs.

