Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Acquires $19,500.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.61 on Friday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

