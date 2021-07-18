Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,374 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

