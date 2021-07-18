Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.