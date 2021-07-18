Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

BABA stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

