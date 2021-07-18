Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $402.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.39 and a fifty-two week high of $412.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

