Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $282.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

