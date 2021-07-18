Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

