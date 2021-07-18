Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,416,564 shares of company stock worth $76,882,867. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

