Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Griffin Securities

Research analysts at Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

BSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $11,059,582.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,416,564 shares of company stock worth $76,882,867. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

