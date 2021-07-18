Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €78.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. Befesa has a 12 month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 12 month high of €66.90 ($78.71). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.93.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

