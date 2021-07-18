Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

