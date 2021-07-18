BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 32,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of 200.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

