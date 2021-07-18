BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
BHP Group stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
