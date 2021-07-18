BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.