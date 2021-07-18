Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 609 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

BCYC stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

