Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.33).

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

