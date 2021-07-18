Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $107.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

