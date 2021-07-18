BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 2%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 8,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

PHGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BiomX in the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

