Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.77. 10,158,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

