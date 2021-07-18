Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $65,699.64 and approximately $65.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

