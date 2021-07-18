BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,415.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $4,415.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00303708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00124052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00161433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

