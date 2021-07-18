Black Maple Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAP. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 622,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,714 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $3,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 280,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,921. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capitol Investment Corp. V in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

