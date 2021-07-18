Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HEC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

