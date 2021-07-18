Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $11,565,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 19,132,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,210,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.